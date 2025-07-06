Dillon Thomas, RedHawks Pitchers Star in Walk-Off Win

American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Dillon Thomas knocked a walk-off single to right in the 11th inning and RedHawks pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts Sunday afternoon to claim a 2-1 win and take a series victory against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Newman Outdoor Field.

With runners on first and second and nobody out, Thomas' shot to right found grass and was more than enough to bring home Brendon Dadson from second base for the first run for either team since the sixth inning. Thomas was the only RedHawks player with multiple hits in the game.

On the mound, the RedHawks combination of Kolby Kiser, Parker Harm, Garrett Alexander and Colten Davis collectively struck out 14 Goldeyes, allowing one run on eight hits and four walks. Davis earned the win after pitching in the 10th and 11th innings.

Kiser went six innings after starting, allowing one run on six hits with a career-high eight strikeouts.

A critical 7-6-2 relay in the top of the seventh kept the Goldeyes from scoring the go-ahead run before the game headed to extras.

Fargo-Moorhead has an off day Monday before traveling to Gary for a series against the RailCats beginning Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m.

The RedHawks will return home on Friday, July 11, for a series against the Sioux Falls Canaries.







