Goldeyes Snap Skid with Win in Fargo

July 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (24-26) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (26-26) Saturday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field, evening the series at one game apiece.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the top of the first. A leadoff double by Jacob Robson set up an RBI fielder's choice from Matthew Warkentin, giving Winnipeg an early 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Max Murphy launched a solo home run to double the advantage. Two innings later, Warkentin added to the lead with a solo shot of his own, making it 3-0.

Fargo-Moorhead scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh on a Juan Fernández sacrifice fly that brought home Alec Olund, cutting the lead to 3-1.

However, the Goldeyes restored their three-run cushion in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Gustavo Sosa, scoring Keshawn Lynch to make it 4-1.

Making a spot start, Tasker Strobel tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one. Derrick Cherry (W, 2-1) earned the victory in relief, giving up one run over 1.2 innings with two strikeouts. Ryder Yakel (S, 2) closed out the game with 2.2 scoreless frames, surrendering one walk and striking out one.

Kyle Crigger (L, 5-4) took the loss for Fargo-Moorhead despite a quality start, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

The RedHawks used three relievers. Colten Davis issued two walks in relief, while Will Fazio pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout. Naswell Paulino gave up one run on one hit with a walk and a strikeout in the ninth.

Earlier Sunday, the Goldeyes announced that the contract of right-handed relief pitcher Trevor Brigden had been transferred to the Bravos de León of the Mexican League. Brigden made 16 appearances for Winnipeg, posting a 2-2 record with two saves and a 0.98 earned run average

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. CDT in a Canada Day rematch. Mitchell Lambson (6-1, 4.69 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg against Fargo-Moorhead's Kolby Kiser (2-3, 4.24 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, July 8 to take on the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

