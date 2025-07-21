Goldeyes Snap Streak with Win over Saltdogs

July 21, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Matthew Warkentin at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (26-38) won for the first time in ten games Sunday afternoon, defeating the Lincoln Saltdogs (27-38) at Haymarket Park by a score of 9-3.

After the opening two innings were scoreless, the Goldeyes got on the board in the third when Ramón Bramasco scored on Tripp Clark's single up the middle. They would increase the lead to 2-0 a batter later on a groundout to shortstop off the bat of Matthew Warkentin that brought Jacob Robson home.

The following frame, Winnipeg added three more runs to take a 5-0 lead. Gustavo Sosa hit a sacrifice fly to left to plate Keshawn Lynch before Tanner O'Tremba scampered home on a wild pitch to make the score 4-0. Finally, Andy Armstrong came in on Bramasco's double to left-centre field to increase the lead to five.

Lincoln broke through in the fifth when Kyle Battle came home on a throwing error to reduce the deficit to 5-1. The Saltdogs would pull to within two in the seventh inning on a two-out, two-run home down the right field line by Brody Fahr.

However, the Goldeyes put the game out of reach with four runs in the top of the ninth. Armstrong singled and scored on Robson's triple to right-centre field to make it 6-3. Robson sprinted home on Clark's ground ball to third base, resulting in an RBI fielder' choice which further extended the lead. Lynch then hit a two-run double to left-centre - his third hit of the day. Warkentin and Roby Enríquez scored on the play, which rounded out the scoring at 9-3 Winnipeg.

Eight Goldeyes had at least one hit on the afternoon, with Lynch, Bramasco, and Robson enjoying multiple-hit days.

Luke Boyd (W, 2-7) was impressive, giving up an unearned run on two hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked four. Zan Rose, Tasker Strobel, and Trevor Brigden each worked an inning out of the bullpen, with Rose allowing two runs in the seventh inning.

Greg Loukinen (L, 5-5) started for Lincoln and surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits over six innings.

With the American Association All-Star Game scheduled for Tuesday in Fargo, the Goldeyes are off until Thursday when they will take on the Chicago Dogs at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. One lucky fan will win a fabulous vacation for two to Jamaica!

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

