DockHounds Fall Short in the Finale

July 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds fell behind early against the Cleburne Railroaders in Sunday's series rubber match and couldn't mount a comeback, dropping the final game of the first half of the season, 8-2.

Trailing 7-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Luke Roskam and Ryan Hernandez hit back-to-back doubles to get the offense started.

Cleburne added another run on a solo home run in the fifth inning before Lake Country worked a two-out rally and scored again on an Imanol Vargas infield single.

Kelvan Pilot's outing ended after five innings of work. On the day, he was responsible for eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and two walks while punching out five.

The bullpen's quartet of Bryce Bonnin, Will Sandy, Trey Riley, and Robert Gsellman combined for four scoreless innings of relief, surrendering only three hits between the four while striking out another four batters.

Roskam and Hernandez led the offense, combining to go 3-for-6 with two doubles and four walks in the heart of the order. Hayden Dunhurst extended his professional-high on-base and hit streaks to 14 and eight, respectively. Ray Zuberer III stole his sixth bag of the year as well.

Lake Country ends the most successful first half in club history; eight games over .500 (29-21) and atop the East Division. After a day off, the DockHounds travel to Kane County for three games and Gary SouthShore for four more.

Kyle Lobstein starts the road trip against the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

The DockHounds will return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on July 14 with Robin Yount serving as an honorary coach.







