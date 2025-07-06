Lincoln Unable to Prevent Sweep

July 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Kansas City, Kansas - The Lincoln Saltdogs tried to salvage the final game of their weekend series with the Kansas City Monarchs, however, were handed a 6-3 loss Sunday afternoon at Legends Field. Kansas City put together a three run fourth inning, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

Kansas City (32-19) scored six runs off seven hits with no errors. Lincoln (23-30) plated three runs with seven hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-seven minutes, in front of 1,057 fans.

The Monarchs took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Alvaro Gonzalez led off with a walk against Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda. Then, Jaylyn Williams doubled to put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Josh Bissonette grounded out to shortstop, scoring Gonzalez, to make it a 1-0, Kansas City lead.

In the bottom of the third, Ross Adolph drew a one-out walk. Two batters later, Jorge Bonifacio walked, as well. Then, Alvaro Gonzalez singled, scoring Adolph, to make it a 2-0 Monarchs advantage.

Kansas City took control in the bottom of the fourth. Ryan Leitch led off with a double. Then, Josh Bissonette was hit by a pitch. Joshuan Sandoval laid down a sacrifice bunt, putting both runners in scoring position. Two batters later, Ross Adolph hit a single, scoring Leitch, to make it 3-0. Then, Robbie Glendinning hit a two-rbi single, to make it a 5-0 Kansas City lead.

The Saltdogs got on the board in the top of the fifth. Spencer Henson hit the first pitch, from Kansas City starter Julian Garcia, over the wall in left-centerfield, to make the score, 5-1.

The Monarchs got the run back in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Jacob Roberts, Robbie Glendinning and Jorge Bonifacio drew back-to-back walks. Three batters later, Ryan Leitch walked, to load the bases. The next batter, Josh Bissonette, hit a grounder to Spencer Henson at first. Henson flipped to Roberts, covering the bag, who dropped the ball, allowing Glendinning to score, and make it a 6-1, Kansas City lead.

Lincoln put together a two-out rally in the top of the ninth. Spencer Henson singled, off reliever Patrick Pridgen. Then, Drew DeVine doubled, to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Max Hewitt, poked a single to the outfield, scoring both runners, to make it 6-3. However, Pridgen got Griffin Everitt to pop out to first base, for the final out of the game.

Kansas City starter Julian Garcia (5-1) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up one run off two hits, struck out five and walked two. Patrick Pridgen pitched 2.0 innings, yielding two runs off five hits and struck out three.

Saltdogs starter Dylan Castaneda (1-4) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, yielding five runs off six hits, struck out one and walked four. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one run off one hit, struck out two and walked three. Connor Langrell faced one batter and recorded an out. Peyton Cariaco threw 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Offensively for the Monarchs, John Nogowski was 2-for-5. Ross Adolph was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Robbie Glendinning went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs. Alvaro Gonzalez was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Josh Bissonette was 0-for-3 with a run batted in.

For Lincoln, Spencer Henson was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Drew DeVine was 2-for-4. Max Hewitt was 1-for-4 and drove in two runs.

Kansas City is off Monday and will begin a three-game series with the Sioux City Explorers, Tuesday, at Legends Field.

The Saltdogs continue their season-long nine-game road trip with a three-game series against the Cleburne, Railroaders, beginning Tuesday night. First pitch at LaModerna Field is at 7:06 p.m. RHP Jhon Vargas (2-1, 5.89 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Cleburne has not yet announced their starting pitcher. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and will stream live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video may be viewed at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next Saltdogs home game is Friday, July 11th, when Lincoln returns to Haymarket Park to play the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That game is a "Fireworks Friday" game, with the post-game extravaganza. Also, it's "Free Shirt Friday", with shirts thrown into the crowd, sponsored by Abante Marketing. In addition, there will be a Saltdogs Socks Giveaway, sponsored by Schaefer's. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.