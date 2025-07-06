Birds Blanked in Series Finale

Sports stats

AA Sioux Falls Canaries

Birds Blanked in Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release


Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries were limited to two hits on Sunday, dropping the rubber match of a three-game series against Milwaukee 6-0 at the Bird Cage.

The Milkmen scored twice in the fourth inning and added four runs in the fifth.

Joe Vos and Peter Zimmermann both had hits for the Canaries who dip to 29-23 overall. The Birds open a six-game roadtrip Tuesday night at Winnipeg.

Check out the Sioux Falls Canaries Statistics



American Association Stories from July 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Sioux Falls Canaries Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central