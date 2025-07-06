Birds Blanked in Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries were limited to two hits on Sunday, dropping the rubber match of a three-game series against Milwaukee 6-0 at the Bird Cage.

The Milkmen scored twice in the fourth inning and added four runs in the fifth.

Joe Vos and Peter Zimmermann both had hits for the Canaries who dip to 29-23 overall. The Birds open a six-game roadtrip Tuesday night at Winnipeg.







