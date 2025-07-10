Goldeyes Even Series with Extra-Inning Win

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-28) won their second extra-innings game of the season at Blue Cross Park Wednesday evening, edging the Sioux Falls Canaries (30-24) 7-6 in a ten-inning thriller.

Sioux Falls opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Calvin Estrada singled home Josh Rehwaldt to make it 1-0.

The Goldeyes responded in the bottom half. With Ramón Bramasco on third and Roby Enríquez on second, Keshawn Lynch delivered an RBI single past third baseman Estrada to plate Bramasco. A throwing error by shortstop Jordan Barth on the play allowed Enríquez to score, and Lynch advanced to third. One batter later, Max Murphy grounded out to bring home Lynch and give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead.

The Canaries trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the top of the second when Scott Combs singled in Barth.

In the bottom of the inning, Tanner O'Tremba blasted a solo home run to left field, restoring a two-run cushion at 4-2.

Sioux Falls cut the lead to 4-3 in the top of the fourth on a leadoff home run by Mike Hart. But O'Tremba responded again in the bottom of the frame. After Murphy reached base, O'Tremba hit his second home run of the night - a two-run shot - to make it 6-3 Winnipeg.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard until the top of the eighth. With Matt Ruiz aboard, Estrada launched a two-run homer to pull the Canaries within one. Later in the inning, Jordan Barth ripped a double into the left-centre gap to score Hart and tie the game at 6-6.

After a scoreless ninth, the game headed to extras. The Canaries failed to score in the top of the tenth, setting the stage for Winnipeg's walk-off. With Lynch the courtesy runner at second, Murphy lined a single up the middle to bring him home and seal a 7-6 victory.

Luke Boyd was excellent in the start for the Goldeyes, setting a new season high with nine strikeouts. He allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk over seven innings.

Ryan Zimmerman started for Sioux Falls and went six innings, giving up six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts.

The Goldeyes' bullpen featured Tasker Strobel, who allowed three runs on two hits in 0.2 innings. Ryder Yakel (W, 2-2) earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out four consecutive batters - including the side in the tenth.

The Canaries used four relievers. Kody Dalen worked a scoreless inning with one strikeout. Ryan Richardson tossed a clean eighth. Charlie Hasty gave up one hit, walked one, and struck out one in the ninth. Christian Cosby (L, 4-2) took the loss, allowing the unearned winning run in the tenth.

The Goldeyes go for the series win Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. CDT when Jesse Galindo (2-2, 4.06 ERA) gets the start for Winnipeg, while Cade Torgerson (2-3, 7.98 ERA) takes the mound for Sioux Falls in the rubber match.

