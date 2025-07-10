Hall of Famer Robin Yount Returns to DockHounds Coaching Staff on July 14

July 10, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds are thrilled to announce the return of Hall of Famer and Milwaukee Brewers legend, Robin Yount, to the DockHounds coaching staff for a special appearance on Monday, July 14.

Fans in attendance will have the rare opportunity to see "The Kid" take the field once again, as Yount suits up to coach first base during the early innings of the game. Following his on-field duties, Robin will head inside the stadium for an exclusive meet-and-greet with 10 lucky DockHounds season ticket holders and 10 additional fans chosen from those in attendance that day.

To celebrate Yount's incredible 3,142 career hits, the DockHounds are offering a special Robin Yount Ticket Package:

4 tickets for just $31.42 - a tribute to one of the greatest careers in Major League history.

About Robin Yount:

Robin Yount spent his entire 20-year Major League career with the Milwaukee Brewers, making his debut at just 18 years old. A two-time American League MVP (1982 and 1989), Yount was known for his versatility, spending significant time at both shortstop and center field. He was a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, and helped lead the Brewers to their first and only World Series appearance in 1982. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999 in his first year of eligibility.

Fans won't want to miss this chance to see a baseball icon back in uniform and on the diamond. Secure your seats today, meet "The Kid," and be a part of DockHounds history!







