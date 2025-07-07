Goldeyes' Warkentin Named Batter of the Week

July 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes first baseman Matthew Warkentin has been named Carbliss American Association Batter of the Week for the period ending July 6, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Warkentin hit .500 over six games, with five doubles, two home runs, and eight runs batted in. He has recently improved his batting average to .293 and leads the club with ten home runs. The 28-year-old is tied for the team lead with 12 doubles and is second in RBIs with 34.

Matthew Warkentin - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes | Click here to download this image

The native of Windsor, Ontario was obtained from the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans April 10 in exchange for a player to be named later.

Warkentin spent the previous two campaigns with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League, where he belted a combined 51 home runs and led the circuit with 83 RBIs in 2024 en route to being named the league's All-Star first baseman. The right-handed batter also posted a .299 batting average last season.

Signed as a free agent by the Chicago Cubs out of Xavier University (Cincinnati, Ohio), Warkentin spent two seasons in their system, reaching the Class-A Advanced level in 2021 with the South Bend Cubs of what was then known as the High-A Central league.

The Goldeyes are off Monday before beginning a six-game homestand Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when the Sioux Falls Canaries come to Blue Cross Park for a three-game series. Winnipeg has not announced their starter for the opener, while lefty Thomas Dorminy (6-0, 2.50 ERA) will get the ball for Sioux Falls.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.