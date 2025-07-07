AAPB Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

The American Association of Professional Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome five new members in the 2025 class when the league holds induction ceremonies as part of the American Association All-Star Game festivities in Fargo, ND on July 22. The five inductees are Jeff Bittiger (player/coach/player personnel); Rick Forney (player, coach, manager); Marv Goldklang (owner); Dan Moushon (league administrator); and N. Bruce Thom (owner).

"The American Association of today exists due in large part to the efforts of each member of our 2025 Hall of Fame Class," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "Whether it was on the field or in the boardroom, each of our newest Hall of Famers has brought unique talent and resources to the American Association. Their contributions to their clubs and the league are very deserving of this honor."

The 2025 Hall of Fame/ All-Star Luncheon and induction ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 22 at the Fargo Air Museum. The event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased by contacting the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 701-235-6161.







