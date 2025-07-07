Peyton Long Wins Carbliss Pitcher of the Week

July 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) At 2:00 Monday afternoon, the American Association of Professional Baseball announced their weekly Carbliss Pitcher of the Week. For the week ending July 6th, the award belonged to RailCats starting pitcher Peyton Long.

Peyton Long made his tenth start on the 2025 season and it was a memorable one against the Kansas City Monarchs. With the RailCats bullpen desperate for some rest, Long would give them the night off with a complete game shutout. The Iowa native went nine innings, gave up three hits, one walk, and struck out seven Monarch hitters.

It was the first time in Long's career he had accomplished the feat, taking him 110 pitches to get through the full nine. This was also the first time a RailCats pitcher had thrown a nine-inning complete game shutout since July 25, 2018 by Dan Minor against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

So far Long is on pace to have himself a career year in his second season in Gary. Long has a record of 4-3, an ERA of 4.45, and with 54 strikeouts he is 15 off his career high he set just last year in 21 starts. This is the second time Long has won the award, winning his first last season.

The RailCats are back at home this week for a six-game homestand against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Lake Country DockHounds. On Friday, the team will be wearing special jerseys for Meals on Wheels. Fans attending the game can participate in the silent auction and have their jersey signed by the player!

