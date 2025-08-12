'Hounds Walked-Off for First Time in '25

August 12, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Geneva, Ill. - The Lake Country DockHounds were swept in the double header Tuesday afternoon by the Kane County Cougars, dropping the division lead to 6.5 games.

Game one started 4-0 Cougars as a resumption of a rain out on July 10. It got worse for Lake Country, trailing 10-0 due to two errors. In the ninth inning, Daunte Stuart drew an 11-pitch walk to stage a two-run rally. Brian O'Keefe doubled and Hernandez brought him home with a shot to left field.

An early 3-0 deficit in game two complicated things, but Lake Country responded in the second inning with a run following a Brian Rey double on a Freddy Rojas, Jr. single. In the fifth inning, things began formulating for Lake Country. Derek Maiben notched his first extra base hit as a DockHound with a leadoff double. A Chavez Young sacrifice bunt led to an error and a run. Ray Zuberer III singled to tie the game on the next pitch, and Stuart found the right center field gap to give Lake Country its first lead of the day. Ryan Hernandez then poured it on, nailing his 16th home run of the season, making it 6-3.

Gabriel Aguilera settled in after his three-run first inning by working through the fifth without allowing another run, giving way to the DockHounds bullpen.

Bryce Bonnin allowed a run on a walk and double in the sixth inning before three, two-strike hits set up a walk-off single by Claudio Finol with two outs, bringing home the tying and winning runs for a 7-6 win.

Dominic Cancellieri gets the ball Wednesday night aiming to even the series.







American Association Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.