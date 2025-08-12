Canaries Open Lengthy Roadtrip with Win at Lincoln

Lincoln, NE - Tanner Brown struck out six over seven innings and the Canaries never trailed Tuesday night, topping Lincoln 7-2 at Haymarket Park.

Calvin Estrada and Jordan Barth smacked back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the fourth before Estrada scored on a Mike Hart sacrifice bunt. The Saltdogs got a run back in the bottom of the sixth via three consecutive two-out singles.

The 3-1 score held until Sioux Falls plated four runs in the top of the ninth. Scott Combs extended the lead with a sacrifice fly before Trevor Achenbach scored on a passed ball. Matt Bottcher and Jabari Henry each delivered RBI singles before Lincoln could escape the frame. The Saltdogs pushed across an RBI base hit in the bottom half but it was too late, too late.

Barth and Bottcher each finished with two hits while Brown raised his strikeout total to 112 for the year, good for seventh in Canaries single-season history. The Canaries (46-36) continue their nine-game roadtrip Wednesday at 7:05pm.







