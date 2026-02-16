Cougars Announce Jaylin Davis as New Hitting Coach

Published on February 16, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars organization has named Jaylin Davis as the team's hitting coach for the 2026 season. Davis, a former Major League outfielder, brings extensive professional baseball experience and a deep understanding of hitting to the Cougars' coaching staff.

A Greensboro, North Carolina native, Davis was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB Draft following an outstanding collegiate career at Appalachian State University. He made his Major League Baseball debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2019 and later played for the Boston Red Sox at the MLB level.

"We are excited to have Jaylin with us," Cougars Manager George Tsamis said. "He came very highly recommended. He had an excellent career and will be a big plus for us."

Last season, Davis concluded his playing career with the York Revolution, helping lead the team to the Atlantic League Championship. In 67 appearances for the Revolution, he batted .238/.374/.514, hitting 17 home runs with 48 RBI and adding 11 stolen bases. Davis also played with the Milwaukee Milkmen in 2024 and 2025.

***

The back-to-back Miles Wolff Cup Champions open the 2026 season at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field on Friday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. Full season tickets, group tickets and partial season tickets of 5-20 games are on sale now. Individual tickets are expected to go on sale in the spring. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 to purchase season or group tickets today.







American Association Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.