College Baseball Series Coming to Cleburne, TX in 2026

ARLINGTON, Texas - REV Entertainment today announced the expansion of its annual College Baseball Series to include a new tournament at La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas. The inaugural event will be held from Feb. 27-March 1, 2026, and feature Abilene Christian, Creighton, Tarleton State, and Texas State. Matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

"We're thrilled to bring the College Baseball Series to La Moderna Field in partnership with the Cleburne Railroaders," said Jared Schrom, Senior Vice President of REV Entertainment. "Expanding our tournaments beyond Globe Life Field is a natural evolution of their success, and we're excited to continue growing the game in communities like Cleburne that have such a passion for baseball."

The Cleburne tournament is part of REV Entertainment's growing college baseball footprint. In 2026, REV will host tournaments in three locations: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX), La Moderna Field (Cleburne, TX), and Surprise Stadium (Surprise, AZ). Since 2021, more than 150 college baseball games have been played at Globe Life Field. In 2025, REV hosted its first game outside of Arlington when Abilene Christian and Oklahoma State squared off at La Moderna Field.

"We're proud to be able to give fans a chance to experience top-level collegiate baseball right here at home and showcase not only our city, but our premier venue," said Kay Goodell, General Manager of the Cleburne Railroaders. "Hosting this tournament is a huge step in showcasing La Moderna Field as more than just the home of Railroader Baseball."

The tournament will feature teams from the Big East (Creighton), Sun Belt (Texas State), and WAC (Abilene Christian & Tarleton State). Notably, Creighton is coming off a historic 2025 season that included Big East championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. La Moderna Field hosted the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Baseball Championship in 2024 before hosting five NCAA contests in 2025, highlighted by a four-game series between Iowa and Washington State.

TICKET INFORMATION: Home Plate Reserved tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 2 at 10 a.m. CT at RailroaderBaseball.com. This premium three-day pass includes reserved seating directly behind home plate, reserved parking, a commemorative souvenir hat, and more. Home Plate Reserved tickets are $70 for adults and $42 for youth (13 and under), before taxes and fees. Group tickets (10 or more) are available for a discount rate. Suites are available by contacting the Cleburne Railroaders by email (info@railroaderbaseball.com) or phone (817-945-8705). General admission tickets will go on sale at a later date.







