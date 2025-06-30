DockHounds Win 5 of 6 in Cleburne
June 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
Cleburne, Texas - Going wire-to-wire, the Lake Country DockHounds grabbed its fifth win of the week over the Cleburne Railroaders, 11-5.
Ray Zuberer III got a lineup promotion and rewarded manager Ken Huckaby going deep twice, including a two-run home run with no outs in the ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âfirst inning to grab the lead.
Luke Hansel in his second outing of the week against Cleburne recorded his sixth win of the year by completing five innings while allowing just two runs.
Leading by two in the fifth inning Zuberer connected on his second home run of the day to lead off the frame before Imanol Vargas clubbed his fourth long ball of the week. This made it 7-2, and gave Vargas 10 RBI in his first week with Lake Country.
For good measure, Ryan Hernandez hit his third home run in as many days, his 33rd in a DockHounds uniform to set the all-time record. Vargas added another double in the seventh inning before coming home on an Adam Cootway and Eury Perez RBI singles.
Lake Country's bullpen shut down the Railroaders for a third consecutive game to sweep the weekend, led by Connor Fenlong tossing two scoreless innings.
The DockHounds return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park for a six-game home stand beginning Tuesday night.
