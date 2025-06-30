Jake Dykhoff Named American Association Pitcher of the Week

June 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Jake Dykhoff

FARGO - After striking out 12 batters in a complete-game, two-hit shutout against Lincoln on Saturday, RedHawks pitcher Jake Dykhoff was named American Association pitcher of the week Monday for the first time in his career.

Dykhoff threw 102 pitches in his first start of the season Saturday after coming out of the bullpen to begin the year, facing two batters over the minimum and posting a career-high 12 punch outs while walking none.

The Wadena, Minnesota, native is the first RedHawks player to earn player/pitcher of the week honors since Davis Feldman was named pitcher of the week for the week ending May 26, 2024.

In 18 appearances this season, Dykhoff is 4-3 with a 1.90 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. He has struck out 38 batters and walked six in 33 innings of work in 2025.

