Australians Boost Monarchs Past RailCats

June 30, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Josh Hendrickson

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -The Kansas City Monarchs from Down Under got to work in a Monday matinee. Starter Josh Hendrickson and third baseman Robbie Glendinning guided the Monarchs to a 5-1 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Monday afternoon.

The win moves Kansas City (28-17) back into a tie for first place in the American Association West Division with the Sioux City Explorers.

Hendrickson spun a masterful outing. The southpaw hurled seven innings and allowed just one unearned run on five hits.

"I had a great catcher behind the plate in Ryan Leitch. He did a great job calling a hell of a game," Hendrickson said. "Just going after guys and trusting that I'm good enough."

Hendrickson (5-2) struck out seven in the win. He got better and better throughout, fanning the side in the seventh inning.

"It's just making adjustments. Pitching and hitting is like a cat-and-mouse game," Hendrickson said.

"You have to pay attention to what guys want to hit."

The Monarchs responded to a 1-0 deficit with two fourth-inning home runs.

Glendinning lifted a solo home run down the first-base line to tie the game at one, his team-leading 10th home run of the season.

Kansas City wasted no time to take the lead. Alvaro Gonzalez walloped a two-run home run later in that frame to make it 3-1, Monarchs.

Glendinning polished off an important two-run eighth inning. Ross Adolph led off the frame with a standup triple and would score one pitch later on a Jaylyn Williams sacrifice fly.

Glendinning pummeled an RBI double down the left-field to extend the Monarchs lead to 5-1.

"It's always great to have another Aussie in the clubhouse," Hendrickson said. "I never really got to play with him while I was younger. It's great now."

Glendinning finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs in the win. Jeff Hakanson (1) delivered the final six outs to earn the save.

Kansas City earned a series split with the RailCats (12-34) with the win.

"A happy bus ride makes it easier for this trip," Hendrickson said. "Hopefully go win three at their place to come back home happy."

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and RailCats meet for three more games this week at The U.S. Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana. First pitch on Tuesday night is slated for 6:45 pm. Listen to the action on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.

