2025 American Association Futures Tryout Camp Set

The American Association of Professional Baseball will hold the American Association Futures Tryout Camp on Monday, July 21, at the Bucky Burgau Field in Moorhead, MN. The field is located on the campus of Concordia College.

The American Association Futures Camp is a post-MLB Draft event and is being held in conjunction with the 2025 American Association All-Star Game, hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, ND.

The American Association Futures Camp is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT on Monday, July 21, with check-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. Pitchers will throw in the live game. It will be a pro-style tryout camp run by Nick Belmonte and his staff, and will be scouted by representatives from American Association clubs. In addition, MLB scouts will also be invited to attend. Please note this is a limited-space event.

As a part of your registration, you will be granted a ticket to the American Association Home Run Derby and American Association All-Star Game on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

For more information on the American Association Futures Camp, please email info@aabaseball.com.

All participants must be "pre-registered" as there will be no "day of camp walk-ons" allowed.

Number of game ab's as time permits

FAQS

Participants must register online at www.aabaseball.com to participate.

The registration fee is $175.00 and is non-refundable.

The registration fee will also get participants access to watch the 2025 Home Run Derby and All-Star Game at Newman Outdoor Field

Players must be 18 years of age to participate. Players with college eligibility are responsible to check with their schools before registering for the camp.

Players should bring all their own equipment including baseball pants, cleats, helmet, bats, gloves, catching gear, and other equipment. Baseballs will be provided.

Plastic molded cleats or turf shoes are encouraged, but players may wear metal spikes. The surface is artificial turf infield and natural grass outfield.

Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m., camp will begin at 8:00 a.m.

No seeds or gum are allowed on the field.

Water stations will be provided - players should bring other food and beverage as needed.

Once registered, players will be provided with a link to the official hotel if lodging is needed







