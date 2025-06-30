RailCats Three Home Runs in Sixth Lifts Them to 7-3 Win

(Kansas City, KS) After some really close games to start off the series, the Gary SouthShore RailCats were back at Legends Field for game three of four in Kansas City. The Monarchs, coming off a walk-off win from the night prior, started Blake Goldsberry for his second start of the season. Andres Diaz would climb the hill for Gary for his eighth start.

The Monarchs got on the board early. After a Jaylyn Williams double, John Nogowski hit a sacrifice fly to score in Ross Adolph and the Monarchs led 1-0. Andres Noriega would have a sacrifice fly of his own in the top of the second.

The RailCats took the lead when runners started to go on an action pitch and Olivier Basabe singled into right-center field scoring in both Joe Suozzi and LG Castillo to make the score 3-1 RailCats. Kansas City tied it an inning later when Jorge Bonifacio homered and the Monarchs had back-to-back doubles. The score was 3-3.

In the sixth, Jake Guenther, Baron Radcliff, and Jairus Richards smashed three solo home runs and in a blink of an eye Gary led 6-3. Diaz settled in retiring the last six batters he faced and tying his RailCats career-high with seven strikeouts.

From their the bullpen would come in and surrendered no runs, and Basabe would tack on his third RBI with a sacrifice fly. The RailCats won their second game in the last three with a 7-3 final tally.

Joe Suozzi and Olivier Basabe were named the Northshore Health Centers Players of the game. Suozzi reached base all five times going 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and two walks. Basabe had a 2 for 3 day and drove in three runs.

The RailCats and Monarchs have one more game at Legends Field tomorrow at 1:05 with Spencer Adams (8 GS, 2-5, 5.68 ERA) starting for Gary, his counterpart will be LHP Josh Hendrickson(8 GS, 4-2, 4.46 ERA).

