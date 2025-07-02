History in the Books for Craft

July 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - Derek Craft made Railroader history last night with his masterful performance in Milwaukee. Craft threw the first 9 inning complete game shutout in Cleburne history against the Milkmen. Craft allowed just three hits and one walk and three strikeouts, while facing just three batters over the minimum.

Craft, the former UTSA Roadrunner was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 16th round in 2018. In his first year with Cleburne, he has made a massive impact to the pitching staff, and become a staple in the starting rotation. He is starting games for the first time in his professional career, and has been brilliant even before last night.

The Railroaders got a much needed 2-0 win to open up the road trip. They have two more games against the Milkmen, before traveling to Oconomowoc to take on the first-place DockHounds this weekend. For updates about the Railroaders, go through aabaseball.com for scores, stats, standings, and much more.







American Association Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.