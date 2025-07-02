X's First to 30 Wins in American Association

July 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Osvaldo Tovalin of the Sioux City Explorers

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Osvaldo Tovalin of the Sioux City Explorers(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (30-18) outlasted the Kane County Cougars (21-25) in a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday night, emerging with a 9-7 victory at Lewis and Clark Park. In a game that featured clutch hits, momentum swings and timely bullpen work, Sioux City's late-inning execution proved the difference.

Henry George returned to the leadoff role for Sioux City after an off day Sunday and promptly set the tone. He drew a walk, proceeded to steal both second and third, but was ultimately cut down at the plate while attempting to score on Osvaldo Tovalin's softly hit grounder to second.

Despite the early threat, the Explorers were held scoreless in the opening frame, and Kane County capitalized in the top of the second. With two outs, Tripp Clark extended the inning with a single before Claudio Finol launched a 2-0 offering from Austin Drury (4-1) over the left field wall for a two-run homer.

Sioux City responded swiftly in the home half. Nick Shumpert led off with a single and came around to score when Carlos Castro roped a double to deep center. Kurtis Byrne followed with a line drive single to center, knotting the game at two apiece.

The Explorers threatened again in the next inning, loading the bases with two outs. It appeared the rally might be squandered when Abdiel Layer sent a sinking line drive toward left field, but Tripp Clark was unable to secure the catch. The ball dropped, allowing all three runners to score as Sioux City surged ahead, 5-2.

The seesaw battle continued in the ensuing frame, as Todd Lott delivered Kane County's second home run of the night, a towering two-run blast over the left field fence that trimmed the deficit to a single run. Sioux City's offense reignited in the bottom of the fifth, as D'Shawn Knowles and Josh Day battled through their at-bats against Vin Timpanelli, each delivering RBI singles to extend the Explorers' lead to 7-4.

The Cougars refused to relent. The first four batters reached base in the top of the sixth, and three of them came around to score. Todd Lott, who would finish just a triple shy of the cycle, ripped an RBI double, and Armond Upshaw followed with a ringing triple to right-center that brought the game level once again.

Kurtis Byrne ignited the X's offense once again in the bottom half of the inning, slamming a one-out double off Zach Veen (0-1). Later in the frame, Zac Vooletich, now facing Jake Stevenson, laced a sharply hit single into left field to bring Byrne home and give Sioux City the lead. Vooletich would eventually score on a wild pitch, padding the Explorers' advantage to 9-7.

Nate Gercken was the first arm summoned from the bullpen. He quickly recorded two outs before issuing back-to-back walks, prompting manager Steve Montgomery to call upon left-handed setup man Chase Jessee. The move paid off, as Jessee struck out Todd Lott to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Jessee delivered a clean eighth inning, preserving the lead with poise, before turning the ball over to Félix Cepeda for the ninth. The Dominican right-hander efficiently secured his twelfth save of the season, navigating a quiet final frame to seal the victory.

With Kansas City's loss to Gary SouthShore, the X's are now in sole possession of first place in the West Division by one full game.

The Explorers will face the Kane County Cougars in game two of the three game series Wednesday night July 2 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. Tickets are still available for the big July 3rd and 4th fireworks shows at Lewis and Clark Park by stopping by the Explorers ticket office or going online at xsbaseball.com. For more information, please call the Explorers' front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers' social media channels and the club's website, xsbaseball.com, for all our news and updates.

Notes from the Booth:

-The Explorers picked up their 30th league leading win.

-The Explorers won for the third time in four games against Kane County.

-The head-to-head against Kane County has featured two one run wins for Sioux City, a two run win for Kane County and tonight's two run win for Sioux City.

-Sioux City ran their stolen base total to 95 with six stolen bases.

-Josh Day had his team leading 18th multi-hit game.

-Chase Jessee had his team leading sixth hold.

-Felix Cepeda now has 12 saves to lead the league.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 2, 2025

X's First to 30 Wins in American Association - Sioux City Explorers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.