Clutch When It Counts: Hounds Win Game 2

July 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds held on for a 3-2 win over the Chicago Dogs at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Wednesday night.

After the Dogs plated a run in the first inning, Daunte Stuart doubled and scored on an RBI groundout from Imanol Vargas. The leadoff knock bumps Stuart to 17 straight games at home with a hit.

Chicago scored one again in the third inning but Lake Country's Demetrius Sims hit his eighth home run of the year an inning later to tie it at two.

Vargas led off the sixth inning with a walk and scored on a ground ball by Luke Roskam after an errant throw let him advance home.

Stuart was the only DockHound with multiple hits and Vargas worked two of the team's five walks. Sims flashed an incredible glove, making play after play at shortstop including two diving stops.

Kyle Lobstein went five innings, his longest outing this year, surrendering the two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Robert Gsellman picked up his third win after tossing three scoreless frames, his most with Lake Country, and surrendering only four hits. Eric Torres notched his tenth save after a 1-2-3 frame with two strikeouts.

"It felt good to get extended again, especially when we're rolling," said Gsellman, the seven-year MLB veteran. "This is one of the closest groups of guys I've ever played with...we all know what we bring to the table and how we can help each other win."

Lake Country (28-18) goes for a sweep of Chicago on Thursday. Brett Conine (1-6, 4.19 ERA) takes the mound at 6:35 p.m.







