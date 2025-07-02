RailCats Blank Monarchs Behind Long's Complete Game Gem

July 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats rode a dominant pitching performance and a big fifth inning to a 6-0 win over the Kansas City Monarchs on Wednesday night at the Steel Yard.

Right-hander Peyton Long tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out seven.

It was Long's fourth win of the season and his sharpest outing yet, needing just 110 pitches to go the distance. For the RailCats, it is the first time a player has pitched a complete game winning shutout since Dan Minor in 2018. Long is now a two-time player of the game at the Steel Yard.

In the fifth inning, the RailCats put the nail in the coffin. Two outs, nobody on base and the score 3-0, LG Castillo and Olivier Basabe kick-started a two out rally.

In the following at-bat, Jake Guenther launched a three-run homer into the opposing bullpen. Guenther made the score 6-0, and set the table for Peyton Long to go the distance. Guenther's long-ball is his fourth home run of the season, and his third at the Steel Yard.

Guenther went 3-for-4 in the evening, and has now homered twice in this series against Kansas City. Ernny Ordoñez also had a huge day. Ordoñez went 2-for-3, and roped a 403 foot two-RBI double off the center field wall. Ordoñez is now on a seven game hitting streak.

The RailCats have now won back-to-back games, and will aim for three wins in a row on Thursday night. First pitch at the Steel Yard is set for 6:45 p.m C.T. Tomorrow is Independence Day Fireworks!







