Monarchs Blanked by RailCats

July 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Daniel Martinez

GARY, In. - The Kansas City Monarchs came up short in a 6-0 defeat against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at the U.S. Steel Yard.

The result moves Kansas City (28-19) two games back of the top spot in the west division.

Right-hander Peyton Long hurled a complete-game shutout in the win. Long (4-3) delivered seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits.

The complete-game shutout was the first nine-inning shutout by a RailCat since July 25, 2018.

The RailCats (14-34) took the lead off an RBI groundout in the second inning, then added two more in the fourth inning.

Jake Guenther's three-run home run in the fifth inning made it 6-0, RailCats.

Starter Ashton Goudeau (2-4) went 4.2-plus innings and struck out three.

RHP Daniel Martinez put together a great outing in relief. Martinez blanked the RailCats with 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The former Atlanta Braves prospect surrendered just one hit out of the bullpen.

Robbie Glendinning, Micah Pries and Blake Rutherford recorded the hits for Kansas City.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and RailCats finish their season tomorrow at 6:45 pm. Jackson Goddard starts for Kansas City against Gary SouthShore's Deyni Olivero. Fans can tune in on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy App.

