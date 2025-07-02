Early Lead Holds as Birds Down Lincoln

July 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored eight runs over the first three innings on Wednesday and held on to defeat Lincoln 8-7 at the Bird Cage.

Trevor Achenbach ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning and Mike Hart drilled a two-run homerun to give Sioux Falls an early 3-0 edge.

The Saltdogs responded with three runs in the top of the second but the Birds regained the lead with three in the bottom half. Matt Ruiz smacked an RBI single before Drey Dirksen scored on a passed ball and Jordan Barth added an RBI fielder's choice.

Joe Vos extended the cushion with a run-scoring double in the third inning and Ruiz followed with an RBI sacrifice flyout. Lincoln got back in the game, scoring a run in the top of the fifth and two more in the sixth.

The Saltdogs plated an unearned run in the ninth inning and got the tying run to third base with two outs but Charlie Hasty hung on to earn his second save and move within four of breaking the franchise record.

Vos and Scott Combs each finished with three hits while Thomas Dorminy struck out six over five innings to improve to 6-0 on the season. The Canaries (28-20) will look to sweep the three-game series Thursday at 6:35pm.







