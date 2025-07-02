DockHounds Honor 9 Year Old Brain Surgery Survivor

Lake Country DockHounds fan Wesley Ulrich is more than just a baseball lover-he's a fighter in every sense of the word. At just nine years old, Wesley has already endured what most could never imagine: two brain surgeries in just two months.

This spring, as the crack of the bat returned and baseball season was finally in full swing, Wesley and his family were suddenly thrown into a terrifying reality. Unexpected bleeding in Wesley's brain forced the Ulrich family to rush to the hospital. The joy of sunny days and ballgames was instantly replaced by hospital walls, machines, and long nights filled with uncertainty.

His first brain surgery came in early May-just as the DockHounds' 2025 season was beginning. Instead of being on the field with his friends, Wesley was now fighting for his life.

Hospital stays stretched from days to weeks. Nights were broken by medication alarms and blood pressure checks. His summer was supposed to be filled with base hits and sunflower seeds-but instead, it became a test of unimaginable strength.

And still, Wesley never gave up.

A second surgery in mid-May brought more challenges and the news that he might remain in the hospital for up to eight more weeks. But on June 8, something changed. Wesley was finally able to rejoin his teammates-the Waukesha Firebirds-at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park for a DockHounds game.

"I hadn't seen any of my friends in over a month," Wesley said, beaming.

The Firebirds had already planned to attend that game, part of their team bonding and fundraising efforts through the 50/50 raffle. But when Wesley's health crisis unfolded, their mission changed: they decided to raise money for the Ulrich family to help with mounting hospital bills.

"We've had an amazing response from the community around us," said Wesley's dad, Kevin Ulrich. "It's been very heartwarming. To put a big smile on his face after such a long road for us was really special."

And what a smile it was.

Wesley was invited to deliver the game ball to DockHounds starting pitcher Brett Conine. As he jogged across the field, the crowd roared. Conine met Wesley on the mound with a big grin and a fist bump. It was a moment filled with hope-one that blurred the lines between baseball dreams and real-life heroism.

"It felt like I was playing and fielding my position again," Wesley said. "Like I belonged out there."

And he does belong out there.

Before his season was cut short, Wesley was off to a red-hot start-batting .462 in just four games, reaching base in half of his plate appearances, and excelling as both a catcher and pitcher. A true dual-threat on the field.

In mid-June, the stitches finally came out. Though he'll have to sit out the rest of the summer, Wesley is hopeful he can return to sports soon-maybe starting with a few rounds of golf in August.

This chapter of his life has been filled with pain, uncertainty, and resilience. But through it all, Wesley has shown the kind of courage that inspires everyone lucky enough to know his story.

"I can push through anything," he said with quiet confidence.

From the entire Lake Country DockHounds family: thank you, Wesley. Thank you for showing us what true strength looks like. You are a hero in every sense, and we can't wait to see you back out on the field where you belong.

