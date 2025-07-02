Lincoln Rally Falls Just Short

July 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Trailing 8-3 after three innings, the Lincoln Saltdogs chipped away at the Sioux Falls Canaries lead, however, fell just short with the result, 8-7, in American Association action Wednesday night at Sioux Falls Stadium. Lincoln left the game-tying run at third base when the final out of the game was recorded.

Sioux Falls (28-20) scored eight runs with ten hits and committed two errors. Lincoln (22-27) plated seven runs off ten hits and had one error, in a game that lasted two hours and forty minutes, in front of 1,033 fans.

The Canaries got the offense going early. In the bottom of the first, Matt Ruiz drew a walk against Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas, then stole second base. The next batter, Trevor Achenbach doubled, scoring Ruiz, to make it 1-0. Three batters later, Mike Hart hit a Vargas 1-2 pitch just inside the right-field foul pole for a two-run home run, to make it a 3-0 lead.

Lincoln responded in the top of the second. Yusniel Diaz led off the inning with a walk against Sioux Falls starter Thomas Dorminy. Two batters later, Drew DeVine doubled, to put runners at second and third. Then, Rolando Espinosa doubled to the left field corner, scoring Diaz and DeVine, to make it 3-2. Espinosa, then, stole third, and the throw from catcher Drey Dirksen, bounced into left field, allowing Espinosa to score, and tied the game at 3-3.

The Saltdogs momentum halted quickly in the bottom of the second. Scott Combs led off the inning with a double. Then, Drey Dirksen was hit by a pitch. Joe Vos singled, to load the bases. Then, Matt Ruiz singled, driving home Combs, to make it 4-3. A passed ball allowed Dirksen to score, to make it 5-3. Two batters later, Josh Rehwaldt was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. Then, Jordan Barth hit a one-hopper to Espinosa at third, who threw home for the force, however, Vos was ruled safe at the plate, to make it 6-3.

Sioux Falls added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Peter Zimmerman led off the inning with a single. Then, Scott Combs singled. Two batters later, Joe Vos doubled, brining home Zimmerman, to make it 7-3. The next batter, Matt Ruiz, hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Combs, to make it an 8-3, Canaries lead.

Lincoln started to chip away at the Sioux Falls lead in the top of the fifth. With one out, Danny Bautista, Jr. drew a walk. Then, Brody Fahr singled, to put runners at first and third. Kyle Battle hit a bouncer to third but was able to beat out a double play chance by the Canaries, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make the score 8-4.

In the top of the sixth, Yusniel Diaz led off the inning with a single against Sioux Falls reliever Frankie Volkers. Then, Spencer Henson doubled, to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Drew DeVine, drew a walk to load the bases. The Canaries went to the bullpen and brought in Kody Dalen to pitch. Dalen got Rolando Espinosa to hit into a ground ball double play, which scored Diaz, to make it 8-5. The next batter, Max Hewitt, singled, bringing in Henson, to make it 8-6.

The score remained the same going into the top of the ninth. Facing Sioux Falls reliever Charlie Hasty, Brody Fahr reached on a smash that was ruled an error at shortstop. After Kyle Battle struck out looking, Neyfy Castillo doubled, putting runners at second and third. The next batter, Yusniel Diaz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Fahr, plus advancing Castillo to third, with the score 8-7. However, Hasty got Spencer Henson to swing at an 0-1 pitch and fly out to center field, for the final out of the game.

Sioux Falls starter Thomas Dorminy (6-0) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up four runs, three earned, off four hits, struck out six and walked two. Frankie Volkers faced three batters without recording an out. Kody Dalen pitched 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out one. Ryan Richardson pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Cole LaLonde pitched 1.0 inning and gave up two hits. Charlie Hasty (2) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one run off one hit and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas (2-1) took the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, yielding eight runs off eight hits, struck out five and walked two. Karan Patel pitched 2.0 innings, giving up two hits and struck out three. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning and walked one.

Offensively for the Canaries, Matt Ruiz was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Trevor Achenbach was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Jordan Barth was 0-for-3 with an RBI. Mike Hart went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs. Scott Combs went 3-for-4. Joe Vos was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

For the Saltdogs, Kyle Battle was 1-for-5 with a run batted in. Yusniel Diaz was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Spencer Henson was 2-for-5. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Max Hewitt was 1-for-4 with one run batted in.

The final game of the three-game series is Thursday night. LHP Greg Loukinen (3-4, 5.73 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Greg Torgerson (2-2, 8.10 ERA) will take the mound for the Canaries. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday night, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird invites community members to the City's free "Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration" at Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle.

The ballpark opens at 6 p.m., live music starts at 7:15 p.m., the flag lowering ceremony is at 8:20 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform at 7:15 and 8:30 p.m. The group's dynamic sound is fueled by a seven-piece lineup of area music veterans. They play high-energy dance hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Parliament, James Brown, and Stevie Wonder.

The fireworks display is sponsored by Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln and presented by Lantis Fireworks. The show will be set to music provided by NRG Media/Broadcast House and broadcast in the ballpark. Haymarket Park and the Saltdogs, the event's venue sponsor, is generously providing the space for this year's celebration. Food and drink, including alcohol, will be available for purchase from Haymarket Park concessions.

Haymarket Park can accommodate up to 8,500 guests for this event. Once capacity is reached, entry to the ballpark will close. There will be no seating on the playing field. Guests are also welcome to enjoy the fireworks show from surrounding parking lots, where food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted. For Event Parking, Free Shuttle Service and Event and Ballpark Policies, visit: www.saltdogs.com/uncle-sam-jam/.

The next Saltdogs home game is Friday, July 11th, when Lincoln returns to Haymarket Park to play the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That game is a "Fireworks Friday" game, with the post-game extravaganza. Also, it's "Free Shirt Friday", with shirts thrown into the crowd, sponsored by Abante Marketing. In addition, there will be a Saltdogs Socks Giveaway, sponsored by Schaefer's. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.