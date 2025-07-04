A Firecracker Finish: 8-7 Nail-Biter Win

July 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds had plenty of fireworks on the Fourth of July in a back-and-forth contest against the Cleburne Railroaders in Oconomowoc, 8-7.

After allowing three runs through the first two innings, Lake Country exploded for a five-run rally in the bottom of the second. Four straight base hits, including an Adam Cootway triple and doubles by Ryan Hernandez and Ray Zuberer III, gave way to Hayden Dunhurst's first DockHound home run to right field.

Cleburne got one run back in the top of the third inning but Luke Roskam doubled and Hernandez hit his fifth home run of the season to extend the DockHounds' lead.

"It all starts with the early prep work, day in and day out," said Hernandez. "Our coaches do a great job getting us ready."

Dominic Cancellieri went four innings in his professional debut on the mound, allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three.

Connor Fenlong turned in a dominant performance; three scoreless innings to tie his longest appearance this season. Fenlong notched four strikeouts and allowed only two hits while securing the win.

"It's easier to gameplan after facing them twice in Texas," said Fenlong. "I trusted my stuff again, I knew what worked...we're just trying to compound our success and keep building...that's been a big message in the clubhouse."

Both offenses were quiet until the eighth inning; the Railroaders extended two walks and three consecutive singles into three runs to tie the game at seven runs. In the bottom of the frame, Aaron Hill worked a leadoff walk, two more free bases were issued, and Hill scored on a sacrifice fly from Brian Rey for the one-run lead.

Eric Torres secured his eleventh save of the year, maneuvering through two walks to strike out the side.

Lake Country (29-19) returns to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Saturday against Cleburne. Luke Hansel (6-2, 2.88 ERA) toes the rubber at 12:05 p.m.







