Birds Rally Halted on Independence Day

July 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries scored five unanswered runs before inclement weather halted Friday's game as the Birds fell to Milwaukee 8-6.

The Milkmen scored five runs in the third inning before Matt Ruiz got the Birds on the scoreboard with a sacrifice groundout in the fifth. Milwaukee struck for three more runs in the top of the sixth before Scott Combs responded with an RBI single in the bottom half.

The Canaries got back in the game with four runs in the seventh inning. Josh Rehwaldt smacked an RBI double and Ruiz scored on a wild pitch before Peter Zimmermann drove in two more with a single.

The Birds were batting with two outs in the eighth inning when inclement weather halted play.

Rehwaldt and Zimmermann led the way with two hits apiece as the Canaries sip to 28-22 overall. The two teams resume their three-game series Saturday at 5:35pm.







