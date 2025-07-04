Monarchs Power Past Saltdogs on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - There were fireworks, figuratively and literally, at Legends Field for the Fourth of July.

The Kansas City Monarchs blasted past the Lincoln Saltdogs 13-9 in front of 3,772 happy fans.

The win keeps Kansas City (30-19) within one game of the top spot in the West Division.

The Monarchs erupted for 13 runs on 14 hits, including three home runs. The performance marked the most runs scored at Legends Field this season.

Micah Pries, Jorge Bonifacio and Alvaro Gonzalez all went deep for the Monarchs. The victory marked the 16th time Kansas City has hit multiple home runs in 2025.

Pries gave KC the lead with a solo shot in the first inning in his Legends Field debut.

Alvaro Gonzalez and John Nogowski added two RBI singles in the second inning to stretch the lead to three.

"We came out swinging, it was fun," Nogowski said. "The crowd was awesome tonight."

The RBI single was one of two for Nogowski in the win.

Nogowski's second RBI came in the Monarchs' biggest inning at Legends Field. Kansas City poured on eight runs on five hits to balloon the lead.

"I had guys on all night; it made my job easier," Nogowski said. "It was a great effort from all of us."

Nogowski's knock increased the lead to 9-1.

Jorge Bonifacio demolished a two-run home run to cap the frame. The former Kansas City Royal demolished a 411-foot two-run blast to make it 11-1.

"That's always fun. We love scoring and putting a show on for the fans," Nogowski said. "We'll have a few more of those tomorrow."

The inning solidified a win for KC starter Blake Goldsberry (3-1). The right-hander hurled five innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

Gonzalez cemented the win in the sixth inning. The Venezuelan launched an opposite-field home run to left-center field to make it 13-1.

Lincoln (23-28) delivered eight RBIs in the final three innings to pull within four.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs continue their three-game set with the Saltdogs on Margaritaville Night on Saturday night at 6:35 pm. Josh Hendrickson starts for Kansas City, Nate Blain will open for Lincoln.

