Explorers Silence RailCats in 4-0 Shutout

July 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux City Explorers (32-19) bounced back with a sharp all-around effort on Saturday night, shutting out the Gary SouthShore RailCats (14-36) in a 4-0 victory at Lewis and Clark Park. Fueled by timely hitting and shutdown relief, the X's cruised to a wire-to-wire win to open the series.

Zach Willeman's departure to the Cincinnati Reds organization left the Explorers with a void in the rotation. Angel Macuare may have proved he's the answer in his very first start as a Sioux City Explorer.

Limited to 50 pitches, the Venezuelan righty fired four innings of scoreless and hitless baseball, punching out five in the process. He provided a nice change of pace after Kane County's 11-run outburst from the night before.

After two scoreless innings from Macuare and Gary SouthShore starter Andres Diaz (2-6), the X's got cooking. Henry George, a.k.a. Ole Reliable, knocked in a pair with a single to center.

The X's never lost the lead in the contest as Austin Davis put together a career day. The TCU alum built off his three-run blast from the night before and ripped off his third three-hit game of the series opener.

Davis's biggest hit of the contest occurred after Osvaldo Tovalin's first home run of the season to push the X's in front 3-0. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Davis lined Diaz's 0-1 pitch down the left field line, plating a run as the runners moved station to station.

The 4-0 lead was plenty for the Explorers as Peniel Otaño (1-4) relieved Macuare in the fifth and blew through three scoreless innings. Chase Jessee extended his stretch of not allowing an earned run to 15 innings after a scoreless eighth, and Nate Gercken finished off the win in the ninth.

The Explorers will play game two of the three game series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park Saturday night July 5. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

Notes from the Booth:

-The Explorers are now 18-13 on the Fourth of July all time.

-The X's have the most wins in the league at 32.

-Chase Jessee extended his scoreless innings streak out of the pen to 17.1

-The Explorers recorded their sixth shutout of the season.

-Sioux City is 5-1 on Friday's this season.

-The team wore special July 4th jersey for the game.

