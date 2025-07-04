RedHawks Rally Late to Edge Goldeyes

July 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Roby Enríquez at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Roby Enríquez at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-25) dropped their second straight one-run contest, falling 4-3 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (25-25) Thursday evening at Blue Cross Park.

Fargo-Moorhead struck first in the top of the second inning when Aidan Byrne delivered an RBI single to score Alec Olund and give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Winnipeg responded in the fourth. Matthew Warkentin ripped a double - one of three on the game - into the left-centre field gap to score Roby Enríquez and tie the game. Keshawn Lynch followed with a sharp single to plate Warkentin and give the Goldeyes a 2-1 edge.

The home side extended the lead to 3-1 in the fifth on a Ramón Bramasco sacrifice fly that brought home Andy Armstrong.

But the RedHawks clawed back in the seventh. A bunt single from Byrne, paired with a throwing error by Bramasco, allowed Derek Maiben to score. Later in the frame, Juan Fernández tied the game 3-3 with an RBI single to score Byrne.

In the ninth, it was Byrne once again making things happen- this time scoring on a go-ahead RBI single by Dillon Thomas, flipped just inside the left field line to put Fargo-Moorhead ahead 4-3.

Goldeyes starter Jesse Galindo took a no-decision, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing just one run on three hits with three walks and a season-high six strikeouts.

Derrick Cherry, Ryder Yakel, and Ben Onyshko combined for the final 3.2 innings in relief. Yakel (L, 1-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing a run on three hits over two innings.

RedHawks starter Orlando Rodríguez also took a no-decision, surrendering three runs (two earned) over six innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Colten Davis (W, 2-6) picked up the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, while Garrett Alexander (S, 4) earned his the save by retiring the only batter he faced to close out the game.

The clubs will begin a new series at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo Friday at 7:02 p.m. CDT Friday. Right-hander Zan Rose (2-3, 6.99 ERA) will start for the Winnipeg, while Jake Dykhoff (4-3, 1.91 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Fargo-Moorhead.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, July 8 to take on the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.