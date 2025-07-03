Loss in the Books, Series in the Bag

July 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds lost the series finale to the Chicago Dogs on Thursday night, 12-1.

Chicago rallied for three runs in three different frames and slugged five home runs at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park to outpace the DockHounds' seven hits.

Brett Conine took the loss after turning in six innings of baseball, accounting for five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four. JT Moeller, Will Sandy, and Jake Cantleberry each threw one inning in relief and totaled four more strikeouts between the trio.

Aaron Hill led the offense with three hits, his first three-hit performance as a member of the DockHounds. He had the lone RBI of the night for Lake Country, driving in Adam Cootway on an RBI single after Cootway doubled in the fifth inning.

Ray Zuberer III had his seventh game this year with multiple hits, ending his night two-for-four. Brian Rey had the final Lake Country hit, his seventh double of the season.

Lake Country (28-19) sends Dominic Cancellieri out for the series opener against Cleburne on Friday to make his professional debut. First pitch is at 12:05 on Independence Day.







