Monarchs Edge RailCats in 6-5 Thriller

July 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Kansas City Monarchs overcame a five-run fourth inning from the Gary SouthShore RailCats to earn a 6-5 win Thursday night at the Steel Yard.

Gary stormed ahead with five runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double from Ernny Ordoñez and a two-RBI double from Jairus Richards. Richards finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two doubles.

Those five runs would be the five and only runs of the game for Gary, but their momentum still carries forward.

Kansas City answered with four runs in the fifth, kicked off by Ross Adolph's RBI triple, his second triple of the series. The Monarchs plated the go-ahead run in the eighth after loading the bases, scoring on a hit-by-pitch. The RailCats walked 10 batters on Thursday, giving Kansas City plenty of free-base runners.

Despite a solid relief outing from Demarcus Evans-two scoreless innings, Nate Alexander took the loss. Monarchs reliever Grant Gambrell struck out five in three shutout innings to earn the win.

Ernny Ordonez extended his hitting streak to seven games on a huge two-RBI double. LG Castillo also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

The RailCats will now hit the road for a three game series against the Sioux City Explorers. First pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







American Association Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.