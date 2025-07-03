Ten Things to Know in the American Association: First Week of July

MOORHEAD, Minn. - As it reaches the season's halfway point, Sioux City became the first American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) team to reach 30 wins. All regular season games in the MLB Partner League remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Sioux Falls Canaries outfielder Josh Rehwaldt and Chicago Dogs starter Jeff Lindgren won the American Association's Rawlings batter and pitcher of the month in June. Rehwaldt led the league in hitting in June, going 37-for-91 (.407) with five doubles, a league-high 10 home runs, 20 walks and a league-high 30 runs batted in.

Stateside, they're celebrating Independence Day on Friday. But Winnipeg got a jump on the festivities with a Canada Day matinee win over Fargo-Moorhead on Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 that the Goldeyes hosted a game on the national holiday.

Augustana University and the Canaries are two of Sioux Falls's proudest institutions. This week, Jordan Barth, who Sioux Falls Live proclaimed the school's best-ever slugger turned all-star shortstop for the AAPB squad, talked to local media personality John Gaskins about his experiences and his amazing season (.335/.382/.601, 9 HR, 33 RBI) to date.

Speaking of All-Stars, the AAPB's best and brightest will descend on Fargo-Moorhead July 21-22 for the annual Carbliss All-Star Game at Newman Outdoor Field. The All-Star Skills Competition/Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 21, before players from around the Association take the field on Tuesday, July 22, for the All-Star Game. The East and West All-Stars will be announced next week, with fans having the opportunity to select the "Last Man In" for both squads by visiting the league Website.

Prior to the Home Run Derby, from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. CT, the league will hold the Champro Futures Tryout Camp. Prospective players can register here for the post-MLB Draft event.

Kansas City has managed to post the league's third-best record at 28-19 despite several of its standouts finding homes with MLB affiliates and the Mexican League. They took a step in replenishing some of that lost talent with the addition of infielder Micah Pries, who hit 56 home runs and drove in 200 runs in four seasons in the Cleveland organization, including the past three years with the AAA Columbus Clippers. Pries celebrated with a three-run home run in his debut on Tuesday at Gary SouthShore.

The Chicago Dogs this week announced that the contract of pitcher Austin Marozas has been transferred to the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Marozas pitched to a stellar 0.64 ERA over 28 innings (17 games, one start) for the Dogs. He will begin his MiLB journey with the Florida Complex League Blue Jays.

The contract of Sioux City pitcher Zach Willeman was transferred to the Cincinnati Reds last week after the righty posted a 4-2 record with 65 strikeouts and a 2.34 ERA in 50 innings over eight starts for the X's. Willeman pitched five shutout innings in his debut for Chattanooga (AA) on Tuesday to earn the victory.

La Moderna Field, home of the Cleburne Railroaders, will host a college baseball tournament, February 27-March 1, 2026, including top Division I programs Abilene Christian, Creighton, Tarleton State, and Texas State, REV Entertainment, which runs the Railroaders, announced on Monday.

Galli Cribbs, whose connection to Kane County dates back to 2015 when the Cougars were a member of the Midwest League affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks, announced his retirement. Cribbs has been a Cougar every year the team has been part of the AAPB (2021-present).

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

It's Now or Never as the Chicago Dogs Can't Help Falling in Love on Elvis Night on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to don their best Elvis garb for a Little Less Conversation, a little more baseball.

Friday night is "Crush Cancer Night" in Sioux Falls for the Canaries vs. the Sioux City Explorers

Monarchs fans will be Nibblin' on Sponge Cake and Searching for Lost Shakers of Salt on Margaritaville Night in KCK on Saturday.

Media interest in AAPB remains strong. Some of the recent articles on teams include:

NY/NJ SportsWorld had this fine feature on Staten Island native and Ramapo (N.J.) grad Vin Timpanelli's ascent to pitching success for Kane County.

J.D. Scholten talked to NPR Radio/WBGO about his dual role as X's pitcher and politician.

The Waukesha County Freeman highlighted nine-year-old Lake Country DockHounds fan Wesley Ulrich, who has endured two brain surgeries and joined his Waukesha Firebirds team at the Dockhounds' game last month, where he delivered the game ball to DockHounds starting pitcher Brett Conine pre-game.

The Chicago Daily Herald led its Best Bests for July 4 by featuring the Chicago Dogs' Independence Day matchup with Kane County. Fox32 also made the game a can't-miss weekend pick.

KROX in Minnesota is keeping track of former UM Crookston standout turned Fargo-Moorhead star Jake Dykhoff's progress, noting his selection as AAPB Pitcher of the Week this past week.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald kept readers up-to-date on the Saltdogs' Johnny Blake, a Dubuque native who played for the local colleges at Clarke University and University of Dubuque.

The Grand Forks Herald chronicled the return of Parker Stroh to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

ABC7 in Chicago ran this fun segment on Dogs owner Shawn Hunter and operations manager Evan Gersonde cooking up the perfect hot dog and talking Dogs baseball.







