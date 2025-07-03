Explorers Win Series with 7-4 Victory over Cougars

July 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux City Explorers (31-18) outlasted the Kane County Cougars (21-26) in a 7-4 victory on Wednesday night, using timely offense and strong bullpen work to earn another series victory. Sioux City remained unbeaten when leading after six innings and continued to keep the best record in the American Association.

Following a scoreless opening frame, Josh Day launched the first pitch of the second inning over the center field wall for his fifth home run of the season. The Explorers maintained their momentum as Abdiel Layer, two batters later, dropped a double down the right field line to plate Luis Toribio and extend the lead to 2-0.

Sioux City tacked on an additional run before the close of the second inning, affording left-hander Jared Wetherbee (6-1) a comfortable early lead. Wetherbee kept Kane County off the scoreboard through four innings, displaying command and poise on the mound.

The Cougars finally broke through in the fifth, as rookie Cade Parker appeared in his first professional game since graduating from Georgia Southern University as a defensive replacement for Josh Allen. He connected on a 1-2 pitch from Wetherbee and blasted it over the left field wall for his first career hit, a game-tying three-run home run.

Kane County resumed its offensive push in the sixth inning, seizing a 4-3 lead on Robby Martin Jr.'s sharply hit single to right-center. Facing their first deficit of the evening, Sioux City responded with urgency in the home half, reclaiming the lead with Day's RBI single off Quinn Gudaitis (0-1), followed by Layer's team-leading sixth sacrifice fly off Casey Crosby.

The Explorers carried that advantage into the seventh and never looked back, ultimately improving to a perfect 23-0 when leading after six innings.

Wetherbee recorded the first two outs in the seventh inning before Chase Jessee shut the door. The lefty workhorse reliever finished off the inning, but not without some help.

Todd Lott pushed a high fly ball into shallow right field, but Zac Vooletich did not have an eye on the baseball. The ball bounced to his right, but the strong-armed outfielder recorded his second outfield assist in as many nights as he threw out the runner Lott at second base before Marcus Chiu could come around and score the tying run.

The Explorers added two insurance runs in the seventh, aided by a contribution from Carlos Castro, while Chase Jessee navigated a quiet bottom half to maintain the advantage. Félix Cepeda secured his 13th save of the season after a scoreless ninth, helping the Explorers extend their lead atop the West Division to two games over the Kansas City Monarchs, who fell 6-0 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Notes from the Booth:

-The Explorers picked up their 31st league leading win and their 11th series win.

-The Explorers secured the season series against Kane County.

-Osvaldo Tovalin has hit safely in all seven games he has played for Sioux City

-Sioux City ran their stolen base total to 97.

-Josh Day had his team leading 19th multi-hit game.

-Chase Jessee had his team leading seventh hold.

-Felix Cepeda now has 13 saves to lead the league.

-The pen has lowered their ERA to 3.76.

