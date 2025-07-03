Birds Drop Series Finale to Lincoln

Sioux Falls, SD - Lincoln never trailed Thursday night, jumping out to an early three-run lead and managed to avoid the series sweep, topping the Canaries 4-2 at the Bird Cage.

The Saltdogs led 3-0 before Sioux Falls responded with back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Trevor Achenbach and Josh Rehwaldt in the bottom of the third.

Lincoln added a solo homerun in the fifth inning and neither team would score the rest of the way.

Rehwaldt led the offensive effort with two hits as the Birds dip to 28-21. The Canaries open a three-game series with Milwaukee Friday at 7:05pm.







