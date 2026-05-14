Canaries Announce Extension of Partnership with DNN

Published on May 14, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







The Sioux Falls Canaries are excited to announce the extension of their partnership with Dakota News Now, owned by Gray Media, following a successful 2025 season.

"We are so excited once again to carry the Canaries games in 2026," said Jim Berman, President and General Manager of Dakota News Now. "The team had a fabulous season last year, and we know their fans are once again looking forward to seeing their games, home and away, on our Outlaw Channel (KSFY 13.2)."

Dakota News Now expects to carry all home games and select road games to be determined prior to the start of the season.

The renewed agreement will further expand the Canaries' visibility throughout the region, allowing fans in Sioux Falls and neighboring communities to follow the team more easily than ever. Through Gray Television's coverage, the partnership strengthens the club's presence beyond the ballpark and creates additional opportunities to engage with both longtime supporters and new audiences.

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Gray Television for the 2026 season," said Brian Jamros, President of the Sioux Falls Canaries. "Their commitment to bringing our games into homes across the region helps grow the reach of Canaries baseball and keeps our fans connected to the action all season long."

The Sioux Falls Canaries begin the 2026 season on the road with a three-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Canaries then return to Sioux Falls for the 2026 Home Opener at the Birdcage on Monday, May 18, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Canaries look forward to building on the momentum of 2025 and delivering a summer of championship-caliber baseball at The Birdcage. Fans can look forward to an exciting season filled with high-level competition and family-friendly entertainment. Season tickets, premium suites, party decks and group tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now. For more information, visit sfcanaries.com or contact the Canaries front office.







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