AABP Begins 2026 Regular Season: Ten Things to Know in the American Association of Professional Baseball this Week

Published on May 14, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - The sound of "Play Ball!" will be heard across the Midwest this weekend as the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) opens the 2026 regular season. The Cleburne Railroaders host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the lid-lifter on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CT/8:05 p.m. ET, available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv. The upcoming season is an exciting one for the MLB Partner League, with player storylines, new partners and an expanded broadcast footprint part of the league's growth.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The AAPB recently announced strategic partnerships with Rhodes Bake-N-Serv (Official Bread), ForeverLawn (Official Artificial Turf), Catch (Preferred Supplier, technology), and Engine (Travel Booking), among others.

The Kane County Cougars will adopt an alternate identity, the Swedish Meatballs, celebrating the strong Swedish population in Geneva, Ill., for games on June 13, July 31 and August 20.

Lake Country Dockhounds players will wear custom "Dogs of Lake Country" jerseys on three select nights during the 2026 season, with the jerseys to be auctioned off after the August 26 contest

The Kansas City Monarchs, who for those not in the know have adopted the branding of the famed Negro League franchise, on Monday introduced new owner Quint Studer to the community and local media. Studer has made a significant pledge to KCM and AAPB fans, planning to invest $1 million in game-day improvements, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

Also in the business realm, Security National Bank has obtained field naming rights at Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Park.

The league's burgeoning broadcast partnerships got another boost this week with the announcement of a regular Game of the Week on Unbeaten Sports Channel, streamed on freevee, Sling Freestream, Fubo, Prime Video, FireTV and more in the U.S. and other platforms worldwide.

The Kane County Cougars repeated as AAPB champions last year, and they proved their mettle by winning the 2026 Baseball Champions League title in March in Mexico City. All-Time home run champ Jabari Henry blasted the game-winning three-run homer in the eighth in KCC's win over Los Dantos de Managua of Nicaragua, setting up a Championship Game showdown with Mexican League champs Diablos Rojos, a 7-3 Cougars triumph.

The Sioux Falls Canaries signed former New York Yankees prospect Anthony Hall, a University of Oregon product who last played at Hudson Valley (A) in 2025.

Former Phillies AAA infielder/outfielder Matt Kroon signed with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. He played seven years in the Phils' system

A recent change in the Philadelphia Phillies' on-field coaching staff has given an opportunity to former Lincoln Saltdog Anthony Contreras, who has been named third base coach for the MLB club.

The Cleburne Railroaders will hold Grandparents Night on Friday, which will feature a special grandparents parade

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Milkmen will host Weird Wisconsin Night, celebrating the traditions, personalities, and quirky culture that make Wisconsin unique.

A few AAPB alums have found homes with MLB affiliates, including recent signees:

The Atlanta Braves inked lefty Julio Robaina, who pitched for the Kansas City Monarchs last year and was Cuba's No. 3 starter in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The Braves assigned him to the AA Columbus (Ga.) Clingstones.

Ex-Chicago Dogs hurler Brady Miller signed with the New York Mets, where he made his first start for the A affiliate Brooklyn Cyclones, fanning seven in five innings on Sunday.

Jack Nedrow, who went 3-4 with a 3.59 ERA for the Chicago Dogs last year, joined the Toronto Blue Jays's single-A affiliate in Dunedin.







American Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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