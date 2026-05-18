Canaries Return to the Birdcage

Published on May 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Summer baseball is back, and the Sioux Falls Canaries are inviting fans of all ages to "Swing Into Summer" with an exciting season packed full of family fun, entertainment, and unforgettable moments at the Birdcage. The Canaries have lowered their ticket prices for the 2026 season, making the games even more affordable and family-friendly.

From thrilling home runs and dazzling defensive plays to themed nights, fireworks shows, and community events, the Canaries are ready to deliver a summer experience that goes beyond baseball.

Fans can look forward to:

Exciting Sioux Falls Canaries home games all summer long Family-friendly promotions and themed event nights Post-game fireworks and special entertainment Delicious ballpark food and beverages Opportunities to meet players and participate in community events

The Canaries encourage the community to grab their friends, bring the family, and enjoy America's pastime in a fun and energetic atmosphere. The Birds will host the Lake Country Dockhounds at 6:35 pm tonight in their 2026 home opener and will look to move to 4-0 on the season after an opening weekend sweep at Lincoln.







American Association Stories from May 18, 2026

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