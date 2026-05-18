Cleburne Railroaders Jump-Start 2026 Campaign with 7-6 Win

Published on May 18, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Tx - A 3-for-3 day at the plate from outfielder Frankie Tostado and strong all-around offensive effort powered the Cleburne Railroaders to their first win in 2026. Delino DeShields Jr. (2-for-2, SB), and Cole Foster (1-for-4) both added two RBIs.

Caleb McNeely and Christian Almanza (2-for-4) both continued a positive start at the plate adding an RBI each while Tostado drove in a run and scored twice. Bodi Rascon was tasked with his first start as a Railroader (1-4) and put in a solid 4.0 innings, striking out two and allowing just two runs.

Aaron Mishoulam provided 2.2 innings of work to pick up the win while fanning two. Cameron Smith faced one batter getting the out he needed.

Ben Leeper was called on for the save situation in the 9th and struck out two of the four batters he faced. A heads up play behind the plate from catcher Angel Mendoza caught a runner stealing in the 9th. Mendoza took care of two base runners trying to advance to second in the game while also providing a 1-for-3 day at the plate and scoring.

Carter Aldrete (.429 AVG) continued his hot start to the season at the plate with a 2-for-4 day also coming in to score.

The Railroaders are back in action tomorrow in the penultimate game of the season opening series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 7:06 p.m. at La Moderna Field.

W: Aaron Mishoulam (1-1)

L: Hunter Day (0-1)

SV: Ben Leeper (1)

2B:Almanza (1, 2nd, off Day, 1 on, 2 outs); Tostado (1, 4th, off Day, 1 on, 0 outs); DeShields Jr. (1, 6th, off Day, 1 on, 2 outs); Thomas (1, 7th, off Cabral, none on, 1 out)

RBI:McNeely (2), DeShields Jr. 2 (3), Tostado (1), Foster 2 (4), Almanza (5)

SF:Tostado (1)

SH:DeShields Jr. (1), Mendoza (1)

Fielding

DP:1 (Foster-Almanza)







American Association Stories from May 18, 2026

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