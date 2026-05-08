Cleburne Railroaders Set to Host Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Opening Day

Published on May 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas -- A mix of major league experience, fresh faces and fan favorites make up the 2026 Cleburne Railroaders as the Railroaders get ready to embark on a 100 game journey.

Led for the 3rd consecutive season by returning manager and 12-year MLB veteran Pete Inclavigia, the season will begin on Thursday, May 14 at La Moderna Field. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks come to town in what will be the sole game featured to start the American Association season with a 7:06 first pitch.

All American Association games can be streamed for free on aabaseball.tv. In 2026 the Railroaders will field a roster of 12 players native to Texas, and also represent three nationalities (United States, Venezuela, Cuba).

OPENING DAY

The Railroaders and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks faced off in a 3-game series in North Dakota last season with the Railroaders winning the final game of the set 6-5. The two squads faced off in the home opener series in Cleburne in 2022.

Gates for opening day at La Modern Field are set to open at 6p.m.. The first 1000 fans will receive Opening Day themed t-shirts.

MATCHUP

Cleburne Railroaders (0-0) vs Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (0-0)

Promotions: First 1,000 fans receive an Opening Day t-shirt, $4 Real American Beer 12oz cans for the entire homestand

The Cleburne Railroaders are a proud member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, playing home games at La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas. Established in 2017, the team continues to deliver exciting baseball and community-driven entertainment for fans across North Texas. Learn more at railroaderbaseball.com







American Association Stories from May 8, 2026

Cleburne Railroaders Set to Host Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Opening Day - Cleburne Railroaders

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