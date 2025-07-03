Spirited Comeback on the South Shore: Monarchs 6, RailCats 5
July 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
GARY, In. - The Kansas City Monarchs put together their largest comeback victory of the season in on thrilling Thursday night.
The Monarchs rallied to beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 6-5, at the U.S. Steel Yard. Kansas City trailed, 5-1, after four innings, before storming back to take the win.
The win moves Kansas City (29-19) within one game in the top spot in the American Association's West Division.
New pitcher Grant Gambrell (1-0) headlined a vicious comeback. The right-hander spun three scoreless innings in his Monarchs debut to earn the win.
"It was a new feel me, I didn't even hear [the music] while I was warming," Gambrell said. "Everything felt like it was working. It was a smooth transition." Jaylyn Williams' go-ahead sac fly gave Kansas City the 6-5 lead in the eighth inning.
Gambrell was the coolest man in the building in the bottom of the ninth. He struck out the side, the top three RailCats' batters, to hold down the fort.
"I had a really good defense behind me. Ryan [Leitch] called a really good game," Gambrell said.
"Once I felt my spin get back, I felt good." Kansas City's first-base dugout was stunned after four. Gary SouthShore (14-35) flipped a 1-0 Monarchs lead in next to no time with seven consecutive base runners reaching. Two two-run doubles made it 5-1, RailCats.
The Monarchs mirrored that in the top of the fifth. Seven consecutive baserunners reached to pull within a run. Ross Adolph clubbed an RBI triple, Williams poked an infield single and Leitch recorded a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
Adolph posted two RBIs in the comeback.
John Nogowski equalized with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 5 in the fifth inning.
Starter Jackson Goddard braved through the fourth inning to keep the RailCats off the board. The right-hander completed six innings, five of which were scoreless, and struck out four.
The Monarchs' late push was just enough. Newcomer Micah Pries scored the game-winning run to wrap up the win.
UP NEXT
The Monarchs return to Legends Field for a three-game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
