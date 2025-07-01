Power at the Plate: 10-5 Win over the Dogs

July 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds welcomed its fans back to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Tuesday with a 10-5 win over the Chicago Dogs after spending a successful week down in Texas.

Brian Rey launched a solo home run in the first inning before Chicago tied it in the top of the fourth inning. Luke Roskam and Ray Zuberer III both singled and scored in the bottom of the frame on Aaron Hill's fifth home run of the season out to left field.

The Dogs rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take its only lead of the night. DockHounds starter Kelvan Pilot was charged for all five earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out six.

Lake Country responded with a five-run rally in their half of the fifth, sending eleven hitters to bat. Rey's second home run of the day; eleventh of the year; kickstarted the inning before Imanol Vargas singled. Ryan Hernandez and Roskam hit back-to-back doubles with Roskam's ball in the gap scoring both Vargas and Hernandez before Roskam would be plated by Zuberer III's single. Before the inning could end, Daunte Stuart's single brought home Zuberer III.

Hernandez's second double of the series opener in the eighth inning was good for another insurance run after Vargas singled before him.

The bullpen trio of Bryce Bonnin, Trey Riley, and JT Moeller shut down the Dogs for the final four frames of hitless baseball. Bonnin's four strikeouts through two innings paced the staff total of 13 punchouts for Lake Country.

Stuart, Rey and Zuberer III each had three hits in the contest as all nine DockHounds registered at least one.

"It's easy to produce when you have guys top to bottom that you know can be dangerous right next to you," said Rey. "It takes the pressure off of us and puts it on the opponent to execute."

The first-place DockHounds (27-18) continue its series against Chicago on Wednesday night. Kyle Lobstein toes the rubber at 6:35 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.