Goldeyes Celebrate Canada Day with Victory

WINNIPEG, MB - Jacob Robson hit a pair of home runs and Mitchell Lambson twirled his second consecutive complete game as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-23) defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (23-25) 8-5 Tuesday afternoon at Blue Cross Park.

Playing at home on Canada Day for the first time since 2019, the Goldeyes opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Roby Enríquez lined an RBI double to right-centre to bring home Max Murphy, followed by an RBI double down the left field line from Matthew Warkentin to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead.

An inning later, Tanner O'Tremba reached on a walk, setting the stage for Robson, who crushed a 458-foot home run to right-centre field- his sixth of the season- to extend the lead to 4-0.

Warkentin drove in his second run of the game in the third with an RBI single that scored Murphy, and Robson added his second homer of the day in the fourth- a towering shot off the centre field videoboard- to make it 6-0 Goldeyes.

The RedHawks responded in the sixth inning with a solo home run from Juan Fernández, followed by an RBI double from Lamar Sparks to cut the lead to 6-2. One inning later, Hunter Clanin hit a solo homer to left to make it a three-run game.

The Goldeyes added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Keshawn Lynch hit a sacrifice fly to centre to score Enríquez, and Warkentin later came home on a wild pitch to push the lead to 8-3.

In the top of the ninth, José Sermo hit a two-run home run to left to make it 8-5, but Lambson (W, 6-1) completed the outing to secure the win. The left-hander allowed five earned runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout, notching his league-leading third complete game of the season.

Kolby Kiser (2-3) took the loss for Fargo-Moorhead, allowing six earned runs on seven hits over six innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Will Fazio gave up a run in one inning of relief, while Angelo Cabral surrendered another in the eighth.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. Right-hander Luke Boyd (1-4, 4.61 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg. Former Goldeyes lefty Tyler Jandron (2-3, 3.76 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Fargo-Moorhead.

