Monarchs Announce Addition of Slugger Pries

July 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A stellar power bat triple-A level experience is joining the Kansas City Monarchs to start off July.

The Monarchs announced the signing of infielder Micah Pries on Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is eligible for their KC debuts on Tuesday night against the Gary SouthShore RailCats from The U.S.

Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

Pries and joins a Monarchs team currently tied for the best record in the American Association at 28- 17. The Monarchs return to Legends Field on the Fourth of July against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday.

"We're very excited about Micah and what he's done at a high level," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "His overall game in triple-A makes us very excited. He's got a great combination of power and speed."

Pries signs directly from the triple-A Columbus Clippers. He quickly progressed through the Cleveland Guardians' organization thanks to a deadly left-handed swing.

The Newport Beach, California-native led the double-A Akron RubberDucks with 18 home runs in 2022, a roster that now features 12 current major leaguers.

The former Point Loma Nazarene product also posted 20 stolen bases in that same season.

Pries earned the call up to triple-A in 2023 and slugged 14 more home runs. He recorded 200 RBIs in four seasons within the Guards' organization.

The Monarchs begin a three-game series with the RailCats on Tuesday night. Tune in on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 pm.







