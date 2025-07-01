Barth's Three-Hit Night Lifts Canaries over Lincoln

July 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Jordan Barth went 3-4 with a two-run homerun and Tanner Brown tossed seven strong innings as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Lincoln 4-2 at the Bird Cage.

The Saltdogs struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the third but Barth's two-run blast tied the game in the fourth.

Mike Hart gave Sioux Falls the lead for good with an RBI single in the sixth and Scott Combs added insurance with a run-scoring hit in the eighth.

Brown yielded two runs on five hits while striking out four to earn his fourth win of the season. Will Levine and Christian Cosby each tossed a scoreless inning in relief, with Cosby notching his fifth save.

The Canaries (27-20) will look to clinch the series on Wednesday at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.