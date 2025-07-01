Pries Shines in Debut at Gary SouthShore

July 1, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Julian Garcia

(Kansas City Monarchs) Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Julian Garcia(Kansas City Monarchs)

GARY, In. - Newcomer Micah Pries put together a dominant Kansas City Monarchs debut in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats at the U.S. Steel Yard.

Pries demolished a two-run home run in the seventh inning. The Monarchs right fielder belted a 385- foot round-tripper off former major leaguer Demarcus Evans.

The former Cleveland Guardians prospect went three RBIs in the loss.

Pries started the scoring in the third inning. The 27-year-old delivered an RBI fielder's choice to make it 1-0, Kansas City.

Jorge Bonifacio doubled the lead with an RBI single three pitches later.

Julian Garcia was masterful in his ninth start of the season. The right-hander started with four no-hit innings, delivering nine strikeouts.

Garcia posted 11 strikeouts in seven innings. The reigning American Association All-Star has recorded five games with ten or more punchouts this season.

The RailCats (13-34) scratched three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Andres Noriega tied the game with a two-run double, Jairus Richards smacked a go-ahead RBI double to make it 3-2.

Pries' home run restored Kansas City's (28-18) lead. He smoked a two-out blast to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead.

The RailCats pieced together two eighth-inning runs to steal the win. Ernny Ordoñez's RBI single with two outs made the difference.

Kansas City put the tying run in scoring position in the ninth, but Jacob Coats (3) held firm to hold onto the 5-4 lead.

UP NEXT The Monarchs look to even the series on Wednesday night at 6:45 pm. Monarchs fans can listen to the game on The Bet 1660 AM and the Audacy App or watch along on AABaseball.tv.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.