Red Hot Explorers Return to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home from a winning weekend series at Sioux Falls with the most wins in the American Association and with red hot bats. The Explorers will try to keep rolling into the second half of the season with a jam-packed week of promotions, headlined by two fireworks shows to celebrate the 4th of July holiday. Make plans to join us at Lewis and Clark Park!!

Explorers Opponents

The Kane County Cougars, July 1-3

The Gary SouthShore Railcats July 4-6

Tuesday, July 1-7:05 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Wednesday, July 2-7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Get $2 hot dogs all game long!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you and cheer on the Explorers together!

Thursday, July 3-7:05 p.m.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Presented by Lantis Fireworks

Friday, July 4-7:05 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: Post-game fireworks presented by Lantis Fireworks. The Explorers will wear special themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

Saturday, July 5-6:05 p.m.

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY: Presented by Artisan Press plus Post-Game Player Autograph night.

Sunday, July 6 - 4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series, the Explorers will hit the road for a three-city road trip beginning Tuesday, July 8 in Kansas City against the Monarchs. The X's will face Kansas City July 8-10 and then travel to Cleburne, Texas for a weekend series against the Railroaders, July 11-13. Sioux City will be off Monday, July 14 and then wrap up the swing in Lincoln, July 15-17. The Explorers will return home for a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries on July 18.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and1360 AM. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







